AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (1/6/2023)

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Freeman Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Rampage show of the New Year.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by The House of Black and Perro Pelligraso of La Faccion Ingobernable will be in action.

Also scheduled is Darby Allin vs. Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett for the TNT Championship, as well as Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight in tag-team action.

