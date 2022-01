Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode was taped earlier this week in Newark NJ. Full spoilers can be found at this link.

Below is the lineup for tonight’s Rampage:

-Hook vs. Aaron Solow

-Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Riho & Ruby Soho

-Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 (No DQ, No Rules, No Holds Barred)

-Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas

