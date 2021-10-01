AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (10/1)

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode was taped earlier this week at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

Rampage will be headlined by Bryan Danielson making his Friday night debut for AEW. The following line-up has been announced:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson

* Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair Match

