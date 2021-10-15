AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (10/15)

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode will air live on TNT from Miami, FL. The one-hour Buy-In pre-show will air at 9pm EST on the official AEW YouTube channel.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight’s Rampage and Buy-In shows-

-Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett (The Buy-In)

-Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty (The Buy-In)

-Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki (The Buy-In)

-CM Punk vs. Matt Sydal (Rampage)

-Ruby Soho vs. The Bunny (Rampage)

-The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara) vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior dos Santos with Dan Lambert & Jorge Masvidal

