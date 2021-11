Tonight’s AEW Rampage will air at 10pm ET on TNT, taped earlier this week at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. AEW has announced the following matches for tonight:

* Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn

* Red Velvet vs. Jade Cargill in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

You can click here for full Rampage spoilers.

