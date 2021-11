Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week in Chicago. Full spoilers can be found here.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

-Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

-Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta

-AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker vs. Riho. If Riho wins, she earns a future title shot

