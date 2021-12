Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode was taped earlier this week from the UBS Arena in Long Island NY. The following matches have been announced-

-Hook vs. Fuego Del Sol

-Ruby Soho, Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Penelope Ford

-AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros vs. FTR (Championship Match)

-Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

Full Rampage spoilers can be found HERE.

