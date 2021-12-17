AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (12/17)

Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. You can click here for full spoilers.

AEW has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* The Young Bucks, Bobby Fish and Adam Cole vs. Trent, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy and Rocky Romero

* Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford in a Submission Match

* Daniel Garcia, The Acclaimed, and 2point0 vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers

* American Top Team’s Dan Lambert returns for a promo

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW Rampage.