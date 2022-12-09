AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (12/9/2022)

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas with a taped edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, starting tonight at 10/9c.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program is an Orange Cassidy All-Atlantic Championship defense against an opponent of Kip Sabian’s choosing, W. Morrissey & Lee Moriarty will be in action, we’ll hear from Tay Melo, Ruby Soho and Athena.

Also scheduled is Hikaru Shida defending her Regina di Wave Championship against The Bunny, as well as Jon Moxley going one-on-one against Konosuke Takeshita.

