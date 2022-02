Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT will have a special start time of 7 PM ET instead of 10 PM.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode-

-Adam Cole vs. The Dark Order’s 10

-Face Of The Revolution Qualifying Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

-Serena Deeb hosts the second 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

-Jay White vs. Trent Beretta

You can click here for full spoilers on tonight’s Rampage.