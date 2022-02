Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped earlier this week in Chicago. Full spoilers can be found here.

Below is the lineup for tonight-

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa

-Adam Cole vs. Evil Uno

-Ricky Starks defends FTW Championship vs. Jay Lethal

-Sammy Guevara defends TNT Championship vs. Isiah Kassidy

