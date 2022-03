Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped earlier this week in Estero FL. Full spoilers can be found here.

Below is the full announced lineup for tonight-

-Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter

-Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen

-Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese

This will be Strickland’s AEW in-ring debut.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on AEW Rampage.