AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (3/4)

AEW will present a live Rampage episode tonight from Orlando FL. This will be the final AEW show before Sunday’s Revolution PPV.

AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Sammy Guevara defends TNT Championship vs. Andrade El Idolo & Darby Allin in a Three-Way

-Keith Lee will be in action for his Rampage debut

-Serena Deeb hosts her 5 Minute Challenge

-Christian Cage vs. Ethan Page (Final qualifier for Face of the Revolution match at the PPV)

