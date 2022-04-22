AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (4/22)

AEW Rampage will air on TNT tonight at 10 PM EST, taped earlier this week from Pittsburgh. Full spoilers can be found at this link.

The following lineup has been announced for tonight-

-Lance Archer vs. Serpentico

-Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia

-Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Adam Cole vs. NJPW’s Ishii

-Jade Cargill defends AEW TBS Championship vs. Marina Shafir

There will also be two interview segments – Tony Schiavone will interview Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland, and he will also interview three of the women’s Owen Tournament qualifiers – Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter.