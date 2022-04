Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier this week from Philadelphia PA.

You can click here for spoilers from the taping. Here is the lineup for tonight-

-Owen Hart Qualifier: Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland

-Colten Gunn vs. Keith Lee

-Jade Cargill, Red Velvet & Kiera Hogan vs. Skye Blue, Trish Adora, & Willow Nightingale

-Hook & Danhausen in-ring segment

-Samoa Joe defends the ROH World TV Championship vs. Trent Beretta in the main event