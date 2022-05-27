AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (5/27)

AEW Rampage will be broadcast live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas tonight on TNT. This will be the go-home show for Double Or Nothing.

Tonight, Rampage will have a special start time of 6:30 p.m. ET. For tonight’s show, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will receive his new title belt

* The Young Bucks will be in action against opponents to be announced

* Matt Sydal vs. Bryan Danielson with William Regal on commentary

* Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. The winner will face Britt Baker in the finals at Double Or Nothing

The Countdown To Double Or Nothing preview show will air on TNT tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET, immediately following the conclusion of NHL Playoffs coverage.