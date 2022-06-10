AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (6/10)

The AEW Rampage episode on TNT tonight will air at 10 p.m. ET, at its usual timeslot. The show was taped at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, earlier this week, and complete spoilers are available at this link.

For tonight’s Rampage, AEW has revealed the following line-up.

– We will hear from Hook and Danhausen

– Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Hager

– Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet

– Satnam Singh makes his in-ring debut with Jay Lethal vs. a tag team to be announced

– NJPW stars Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher) of The United Empire make their in-ring debuts vs. Trent Beretta and AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR