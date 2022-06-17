AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (6/17)

Tonight at 10 p.m. ET, TNT will broadcast the Road Rager episode of AEW Rampage. The show was taped earlier this week in St. Louis at the Chaifetz Arena.

Darby Allin will face Bobby Fish in the main event of the Road Rager Rampage. In addition, Jade Cargill will defend the AEW TBS Title against Willow Nightingale, who responded to her Open Challenge on Dynamite.

The following line-up has been announced by AEW:

* Jon Moxley vs. Dante Martin in the opener

* We will hear from Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland amid tension in the tag team

* Max Caster and The Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff and Bear Country

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Willow Nightingale

* Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish in the main event