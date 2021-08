Tonight’s AEW Rampage premiere on TNT will air live at 10pm ET, from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. The following matches have been announced for tonight’s one-hour episode-

-Kenny Omega defends the Impact World Championship against Christian Cage

-Miro defends the TNT Championship against Fuego del Sol

-Britt Baker defends the Women’s World Championship against Red Velvet

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest. Join us tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for full Rampage coverage.