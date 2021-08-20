AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (8/20)

“The First Dance” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT will air live tonight from the United Center in Chicago at 10pm ET. It’s believed that tonight’s show will feature the announcement on CM Punk’s return to pro wrestling.

The following matches have been announced for tonight’s Rampage, the second episode of the show:

* Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

* Jurassic Express vs. Private Party (Tag Team Eliminator Tournament)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest and join us for live coverage tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time.