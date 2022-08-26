AEW Rampage Preview for Tonight (8/26/22)

The AEW Rampage episode airing tonight on TNT was taped earlier this week at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Spoilers from the tapings can be found by clicking here.

President, CEO, General Manager, and Creative Director of AEW Tony Khan announced last night on Twitter that exclusive backstage footage of CM Punk will be shown on tonight’s Rampage. The footage will show the aftermath of Punk’s loss on Wednesday’s Dynamite to new Undisputed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Rampage:

– Exclusive backstage footage of CM Punk will air, showing aftermath of his loss to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley on Dynamite

– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will speak

– AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Ryan Nemeth

– Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho and Ortiz

– House of Black vs. The Dark Order in a match for the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. The winners will face the Best Friends in the next round

– ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defends against Dustin Rhodes