AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight 9/17

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped earlier this week from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Rampage will be headlined by TNT Champion Miro putting his title on the line against Fuego Del Sol, who is putting his new car on the line. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers will also be in action in a non-title match against The Butcher and The Blade.

Here is the lineup for tonight-

* Anna Jay vs. The Bunny

* Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega discuss their match at Grand Slam

* TNT Champion Miro defends his title against Fuego Del Sol, who will have his new car up for grabs

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers vs. The Butcher and The Blade in a non-title match