AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight’s Show From Kia Forum In Los Angeles, CA.

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California with this week’s installment of AEW Rampage on TNT.
On tap for this week’s one-hour AEW on TNT program is Darby Allin vs. Juice Robinson for the TNT Championship, Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Malakai Black & Brody King, Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S. vs. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale in a Street Fight.
Also scheduled for the show this evening is the latest from AEW Tag-Team Champions The Acclaimed, and we will hear from Paul Walter Hauser about his mystery box.
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight starting 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Los Angeles, CA.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 13, 2023