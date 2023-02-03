AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight’s Show In Dayton, OH. (2/3/2023)

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

T.G.I.F!

Just kidding, it’s 2023!

It means All Elite Wrestling is back tonight from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio with this week’s taped episode of AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 10/9c on TNT, is The Elite vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Trios Championships.

Also scheduled is RUSH vs. Christopher Daniels, Shane “Swerve” Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr., as well as Toni Storm & Saraya in tag-team action.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight starting 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage from Dayton, OH.