AEW Rampage “Quake By The Lake” Results – August 12, 2022

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which emanates from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. with the annual “Quake by the Lake” theme.

On tap for the show this evening is Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti vs. Dante Martin & Skye Blue, Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss, The Gunn Club vs. Beardhausen, Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari and interview segments featuring Tony Schiavone talking to Hook and Bryan Danielson.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage: Quake By The Lake results from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. on Friday, August 12, 2022.

AEW RAMPAGE: QUAKE BY THE LAKE RESULTS (8/12/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme and then we shoot inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. for tonight’s “Quake by the Lake” edition of AEW Rampage on TNT.

The commentators welcome us to the show and then we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening.

Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia Talk Violence & Technical Wrestling vs. Sports Entertainment

After the quick intro from the announce team, we hear Bryan Danielson’s theme hit and out comes “The American Dragon.”

The Blackpool Combat Club member heads to the ring and settles inside for a one-on-one discussion with Tony Schiavone.

His loss to Daniel Garcia is brought up and he is asked if he’s still not 100-percent. Danielson says he may never be 100-percent again but he doesn’t need to be 100-percent, he needs to life 100-percent.

He continues to talk about his passion for being in the ring when he vows not to die this coming Wednesday night.

Garcia interrupts him and says it sounds like his hero is coming up with excuses and is prepared to lose. He says he can’t put up with the retirement and return routine. It hurts him.

When he hurts him, that makes him want to hurt him, too. He says when he steps in the ring with him next week, he’s gonna hurt him even worse than before, so bad that he’s going to end his career. He says then he’ll not only be the dragon slayer, but the greatest technical sports entertainer on the planet.

Danielson says he’s ok with people saying they’re going to end his career, because he’s been talking about violence since he arrived in AEW. He says what does bother him, however, is “that sports entertainment bullsh*t.”

He goes on to talk further about his passion for pro wrestling and then asks Garcia if he wants to be the best sports entertainer on the planet, or the best technical wrestler in the world. He says he’ll leave that up to him, slams the mic in his chest and walks off.

Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti vs. Dante Martin & Skye Blue

Mixed tag-team action will get us started here with the first in-ring action on the annual “Quake by the Lake” installment of the weekly Friday night, one-hour AEW on TNT television program.

All four competitors make their way down to the ring with separate entrances and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

We see all four close in on each other and stare each other down. Once the bell sounds they start throwing soup bones all over the place. The commentators deliver some praise for Sammy Guevara and Dante Martin as the two settle as the two legal men in the ring.

This lasts until Tay Conti tags herself in, which forces Skye Blue to tag in. Blue doesn’t wait for the tag and is ready to mix it up. Conti utilizes her Judo background and is throwing Blue around like a rag-doll in the early going.

The two continue to mix it up as we roll into a mid-match commercial break with the action still ongoing in the ring. When we return from the break, we see Blue with a pin attempt before she and Conti tag out to their respective partners.

Guevara and Martin re-enter the ring and get back after it. We see Conti get involved, latching herself onto the left leg of Dante and forcing him to drag her, which allows Guevara to get a moment to try and recover and counter. Instead, Martin manages to free himself from Conti’s grasp, which allows him to connect with a high spot off the top.

Soon after, we see the two tag out again. Guevara hits a DDT on Martin on the way out, but turns around into a hurricanrana from Blue. Blue then turns around into a Tay-KO for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti

Sonny Kiss vs. Parker Boudreaux

We see a vignette promoting the AEW Trios tag-team champions being introduced soon and then Excalibur runs down some of the action still to come.

After that, we head back into another commercial break. When we return, Parker Boudreaux’s theme hits and out he comes for our second bout of the evening.

Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight, Sonny Kiss. “The Concrete Rose” and Boudreaux get after it as soon as the bell sounds and it is Parker who dominates the early exchanges.

Kiss ends up catching the big man with a back-elbow. He follows that up with a running spot in the corner but after that, it’s back to being all-Parker Boudreaux. Moments into this offense run, he hits his finisher and pulls off a victory that Jim Ross noted looked “effortless.”

Winner: Parker Boudreaux

Andrade El Idolo Focuses On Trios Titles, Private Party Wants Tag Gold

We see Andrade El Idolo and Rush with Private Party and The Butcher & The Blade backstage.

He mentions that his focus is on the AEW Trios Tag-Team Championships, but he also wants to make sure that Private Party redeems themselves and beat AEW Tag-Team Champions Shane “Swerve” Strickland and Keith Lee.

The Gunn Club vs. Beardhausen

We head back to the ring after that, where Billy Gunn leads his sons, The Gunn Club — Austin and Colten Gunn — down to the ring.

Tag-team action is up next here on Rampage: Quake by the Lake, as “The Ass-Boys” settle in the ring and their music dies down.

Out next is Danhausen with the tag-team partner he promised, which is Erick Redbeard (formerly known as Eric Rowan in WWE).

The two get off to a good start after some back-and-forth coming out of the gate. From there, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we’re informed by the commentators that The Gunn Club have been dominating the action throughout the break.

It isn’t long after returning, however, that Danhausen hits a big spot that allows him some time to make it to his corner. He makes the tag and the big man comes in.

Redbeard dominates both of the Gunn’s and then pays homage to Brodie Lee with a spot before landing a big heel kick for a near fall.

Now we see Redbeard get a bad landing as Billy Gunn yanks down the ropes as he was running towards them, causing him to fall out to the floor. This leads to Gunn hitting the FameAsser and the pin fall for the win.

Winner: The Gunn Club

Billy Gunn Wants To See The Gunn Club Toughen Up

After the match wraps up, Billy Gunn has some strong words for his sons, telling The Gunn Club that there’s no wonder the fans call them “The Ass Boys.”

He says they’ve got to toughen up and mentions another match for them to prove themselves on next week’s show.

Swerve In Our Glory Ready To Defend Titles Against Private Party

We shoot to the back and Keith Lee is boasting about how Private Party couldn’t beat him by himself, which makes him wonder how they feel they have a shot at beating he and Shane “Swerve” Strickland. This brings in Strickland, who delivers his catchphrases and gloats about being good at money-math but no other arethematic.

Zack Clayton Vows To Bring FTW Title To “God’s Country”

We have Tony Schiavone in the ring for another interview segment. He brings out his guest at this time, and out comes “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” Hook.

The FTW Champion heads to the ring and settles inside, where he delivers some “Yups” when asked various questions by the AEW commentator.

This lasts until Zack Clayton, the reality TV star from New Jersey, makes his way out. He talks about being ready to take the FTW title from Hook and have it in New Jersey where it belongs, calling it “God’s Country.,” After this we head to another commercial break.

Orange Cassidy vs. Ariya Daivari

We return from the break to the regular pre-main event split-screen interview with Mark Henry talking to the competitors in tonight’s main event.

This leads “The World’s Strongest Man” to introduce Orange Cassidy and Ariya Daivari, with Daivari speaking first.

Daivari runs down some of the things he’s done and talent he’s acquired with the money left to him in the trust from his family.

When he wraps up, it’s time for the “Freshly Squeezed” one to respond, and he starts doing Henry’s “it’s been enough talk…” catchphrase until the legend informs him of this and does it himself.

Now we return inside the Target Center where Excalibur runs down some action scheduled for next week’s AEW programming before Ariya Daivari’s theme hits to bring him out to the ring.

Daivari settles inside and his music dies down. Then the theme for Orange Cassidy hits and out he comes. The two are in the ring and ready and the bell sounds.

The two close in on each other and get in each other’s faces. Cassidy then gets ready to do the big dramatic hands-in-his-pockets routine. Daivari gets on the mic and offers him the chance to lay down and give him the free three-count.

Cassidy actually lays down to the surprise of some, but then reveals his mindset when he rolls each time Daivari tries to get down for the cover.

The action leads out to the floor when Cassidy rolls all the way out to the ringside area. Daivari follows him but gets gobbled up in the process and then Cassidy and The Best Friends “give the people what they want,” as Excalibur puts it, by doing the big best friends hug with the giant camera-zoom-in and crowd pop.

We see the action resume inside the squared circle where Cassidy continues to show off his impressive offensive arsenal until a cheap shot from Parker Boudreaux at ringside leads to Daivari taking over. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the commercials, we see Cassidy avoid being put away for the three-count by Daivari and then he begins a fired-up offensive comeback.

He does the big dramatic hands in the pocket routine again and even his signature shin-kicks spot. He sets up an Orange Punch but Daivari avoids it and counters with a Rock Bottom style spot for a close near fall.

Cassidy recovers and connects with a DDT and then another big spot for a close near fall of his own. Cassidy showing as much emotion as ever, as Schiavone points out on commentary.

The “Freshly Squeezed” one takes the pad off and sets up for something, only for Parker Boudreaux to try and get involved. Cassidy decides to throw himself onto Boudreaux on the floor, taking him out with a big top-rope-to-the-floor spot. Moments later we see Cassidy score the pin fall on Daivari for the main event win.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins Parker Boudreaux On Attack On Orange Cassidy

Once the match wraps up, we see Parker Boudreaux and his tag-team partner ready to cause some damage. Out comes Sonny Kiss to stand side-by-side with Cassidy, or so it looks.

Kiss ends up blasting Cassidy with a low blow and sets up Boudreaux to turn him inside-out with his finisher. They stand tall as this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!