AEW Rampage Rating Report For 5/27/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Rampage on TNT on Friday drew an average of 341,000 viewers in the early 6:30pm ET timeslot.

The prior week’s taped broadcast, which drew 410,000 viewers in the 7pm hour, was down 16.82%.

In the key demographic of 18-49, Rampage received a 0.14 rating. This is down 6.66% from the previous week’s episode, which received a 0.15 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, down 6.63% from last week’s 0.15 key demo rating, which represented 196,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.14 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage rated #26 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is a drop from the previous week’s position of #13.

Rampage ranked #104 in television viewing for the night on Friday. This is a drop from the previous week’s position of #73.

Friday’s episode of Rampage had the third-lowest total audience in the show’s history, as well as the fourth-lowest key demo rating, tied with two other episodes. Like previous episodes, this week’s show had stiff competition from the NHL and NBA Playoffs, and the timeslot played a role. The key demo rating was down 6.66% from the previous week, while the viewership was down 16.82% from the previous week’s show.

With a 2.41 key demo rating, the NBA Playoffs game between the Heat and the Celtics on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 7.188 million viewers, the NBA game between the Heat and the Celtics topped the night on cable.

Blue Bloods on CBS had the most viewers of the night on network television, with an average of 2.978 million people and a 0.21 key demo rating. With a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demo and 1.878 million viewers, WWE SmackDown on FOX led the night on network TV.