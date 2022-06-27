AEW Rampage Rating Report for 6/24/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the prerecorded Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Rampage averaged 422,000 views on TNT on Friday.

The Road Rager episode that was taped the week before drew 369,000 viewers, thus this is an increase of 14.36%.

In the key 18-49 age demographic, Rampage received a 0.12 rating on Friday. This is the same as the show from the previous week, which received a 0.12 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.12 key demo rating indicates 157,000 18-49 viewers, an increase of 1.29% over the 155,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.12 key demo rating represented the prior week.

With a 0.12 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage placed #26 for the evening on the Cable Top 150. This is a drop from the previous week’s #22 position.

Rampage on Friday had the 69th-highest cable viewership for the evening. It was not possible to find the prior week’s viewing ranking.

It’s crucial to note that Nielsen undercounted out-of-home viewing for the June 17 Rampage episode, which led to an upgrade of the initial numbers. Instead of the first reported 331,000 viewers, 0.10 key demo rating, and 132,000 key demo viewers, the results for the June 17 show was 369,000 viewers, a 0.12 key demo rating, and 155,000 key demo viewers.

For episodes in the regular timeslot, Friday’s Rampage had the second-lowest audience and key demo rating in the show’s history. It was a fairly typical night on TV, with the usual news programs predominating on cable. There was some sports competition from the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on network TV. The audience for Friday’s Rampage episode increased by 14.36% over the previous week’s episode, and the show’s key demo rating remained stable.

With a 0.23 key demo rating, Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News at 8pm won the evening on the Cable Top 150. With 3.255 million people, Tucker Carlson Tonight also had the highest cable audience of the evening.

With an average of 5.145 million people, the NHL Stanley Cup finals on ABC were the most-watched program on network television that evening. With a 1.49 rating among 18-49, the NHL game on ABC also dominated network TV for the evening.