AEW Rampage Rating Report For 6/3/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Rampage on TNT on Friday received an average of 475,000 viewers in the normal timeslot.

This is an increase of 39.3% over the previous week’s live Double Or Nothing go-home episode, which drew 341,000 viewers in the 6:30pm time slot.

On Friday, Rampage received a 0.14 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This matches the previous week’s episode, which received a 0.14 rating in the key demo. According to Wrestlenomics, Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating indicates 183,000 18-49 viewers, which is the same as the prior week’s 0.14 key demo rating of 183,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.14 key demo rating, Friday’s Rampage ranked #14 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is an improvement from the previous week’s rating of #26.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #61 in television viewership for the night. This is an improvement above the previous week’s position of 104.

Friday’s Rampage drew the eleventh-lowest total audience in the show’s history, as well as the fourth-lowest key demo rating, tied with three prior episodes. The NHL Playoffs provided some competition for this week’s episode, but otherwise it was a very typical night on television. Friday’s show had 39.3% more viewers than the previous week’s episode, but the key demo rating was unchanged from the previous week.

The NHL Conference Finals game between New York and Tampa Bay on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 for the night with a 0.74 key demo rating and 2.324 million viewers. With 3.095 million viewers and a 0.22 key demo rating, The Five on FOX News led the night on television.

With an average of 3.346 million people and a 0.46 key demo rating, 20/20 on ABC led the night on network TV. WWE SmackDown on FOX led the night in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.47 rating and 1.939 million viewers.