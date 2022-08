AEW Rampage Viewership and Rating Report for 7/29/22

The AEW Rampage live viewership numbers have been released. Rampage attracted 375,000 viewers and received a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 age group on TNT at 10pm ET. The show received 428,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating the previous week.

Last week’s key demo rating was the highest since April 22nd. This week saw Rampage receive its second-lowest key demo rating and second-lowest total viewers in its regular time slot in the show’s history. The episode from June 17, 2022, received a lower-key demo rating, according to WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston.

Here is a breakdown of Rampage’s overall viewership and key demo rating over the past year:

8/13/21: 740,000 viewers – 0.31 key demo rating – premiere episode

8/20/21: 1,129,000 viewers – 0.53 key demo rating – CM Punk’s debut

8/27/21: 722,000 viewers – 0.34 key demo rating – live show

9/3/21: 696,000 viewers – 0.30 key demo rating – taped show

9/10/21: 670,000 viewers – 0.27 key demo rating – taped show

9/17/21: 642,000 viewers – 0.28 key demo rating – taped show

9/24/21: 640,000 viewers – 0.29 key demo rating – Grand Slam special

10/1/21: 622,000 viewers – 0.25 key demo rating

10/8/21: 502,000 viewers – 0.17 key demo rating –

10/15/21: 578,000 viewers – 0.24 key demo rating

10/22/21: 533,000 viewers – 0.22 key demo rating

10/29/21: 623,000 viewers – 0.25 key demo rating

11/5/21: 599,000 viewers – 0.22 key demo rating – live show

11/12/21: 515,000 viewers – 0.20 key demo rating – live show/go-home edition for Full Gear

11/19/21: 556,000 viewers – 0.22 key demo rating

11/26/21: 431,000 viewers – 0.18 key demo rating

12/3/21: 499,000 viewers – 0.18 key demo rating

12/10/21: 503,000 viewers – 0.18 key demo rating

12/17/21: 571,000 viewers – 0.23 key demo rating

12/25/21: 589,000 viewers – 0.26 key demo rating – Holiday Bash edition

12/31/21: 453,000 viewers – 0.19 key demo rating – New Year’s Eve edition

1/7/22: 588,000 viewers – 0.24 key demo rating

1/14/22: 526,000 viewers – 0.20 key demo rating

1/21/22: 594,000 viewers – 0.24 key demo rating

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.