AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 1/14

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 526,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 10.54% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 588,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 16.66% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.24 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.20 rating represents 260,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 15.58% from the 308,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.24 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #15 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.20 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #7 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #67 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #63 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the seventh-lowest audience in show history, and tied with the November 12 episode for the fifth-lowest key demo rating. Friday’s viewership was down 10.54% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 16.66% from the previous week.