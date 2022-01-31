AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 1/28

Friday’s taped Championship Friday Beach Break edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 601,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 1.18% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 594,000 viewers.

The Championship Friday Beach Break Rampage drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 4.16% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.24 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.25 rating represents 323,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 1.57% from the 318,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.24 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.25 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #6 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #58 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #55 ranking, which was tied with CNN Newsroom at 2pm.

Friday’s Rampage drew the best audience and key demo rating since October 29, and the best key demo viewership since October 1. Friday’s viewership was up 1.18% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 4.16% from the previous week.