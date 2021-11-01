AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 10/29

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 623,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 16.89% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 533,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 13.63% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.25 rating represents 320,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 11.11% from the 288,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.22 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.25 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #9 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #42 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from last week’s #69 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the best audience for the show since September 24, and the best key demo rating since October 1. This was the fifth-lowest Rampage viewership of the year, and tied with the October 1 show to be the fourth-lowest key demo rating of the year. Rampage viewership was up 16.89% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 13.63% from the previous week.