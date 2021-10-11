AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 10/8

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 502,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 19.29% from last week’s Rampage, which drew 622,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 32% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.25 rating in the key demo.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #15 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.17 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #3 ranking, and a new low ranking for the show. Friday’s Rampage ranked #74 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #55 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the lowest audience and the lowest key demo rating for the show so far. Rampage viewership was down 19.29% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 32% from the previous week.