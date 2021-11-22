AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 11/19

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 556,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.96% from last week’s live Full Gear go-home edition of Rampage, which drew 515,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 10% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.20 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.22 rating represents 286,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.75% from the 263,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.20 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #17 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.22 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #13 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #66 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #63 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the fourth-lowest viewership since the show began airing. The episode tied with other episodes for the third-lowest key demo rating. Friday’s viewership was up 7.96% from the previous week, while the key demo rating up 10% from the previous week.