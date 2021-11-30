AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 11/26

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 431,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 22.48% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 556,000 viewers, and up 6.95% from the Fast National audience released on Saturday morning, which was 403,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 18.18% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.18 rating represents 238,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 16.78% from the 286,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.22 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #17 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.18 key demo rating. This is equal with last week’s #17 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #71 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #66 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the lowest viewership in show history, and the second-lowest key demo rating in show history, behind the October 8 episode. Friday’s viewership was down 22.48% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 18.18% from the previous week.