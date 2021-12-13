AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 12/10

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 503,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 0.8% from last week’s taped Rampage, which drew 499,000 viewers. This is also up 4.14% from the Fast National viewership released on Saturday, which was 483,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s episode, which also drew a 0.18 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.18 rating represents 237,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 1.66% from the 241,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the fourth-lowest viewership in show history. The key demo rating was identical to the previous two weeks, tying those episodes for the second-lowest key demo rating in show history. In terms of the number of 18-49 viewers, Friday’s Rampage averaged the second-lowest in show history. Friday’s viewership was up 0.8% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was even with the previous week.