AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 12/31

Friday’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 453,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 23.08% from last week’s taped Christmas Night Holiday Bash edition of Rampage, which drew 589,000 viewers in the Saturday night timeslot.

The final Rampage of 2021 drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 26.92% from last week’s Christmas episode, which drew a 0.26 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.19 rating represents 250,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 25.37% from the 335,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.26 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #21 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.19 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #25 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #63 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #57 ranking.

The New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage drew pretty well considering it aired up against holiday programming. The episode drew the second-lowest audience in show history. The key demo rating was only the fifth-lowest for the show. Friday’s viewership was down 23.08% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 26.92% from the previous week. Regarding the 2021 totals, Rampage drew a total of 12.813 million viewers over 21 episodes, for an average of 610,150 viewers per episode. Rampage averaged a 0.25 18-49 key demo rating in 2021.