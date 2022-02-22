AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 2/18

Friday’s taped Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 471,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 14.20% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 549,000 viewers. Friday’s Rampage had a special start time of 7pm ET, a change from the usual 10pm start time.

Rampage drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 5.26% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.19 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.20 rating represents 261,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 5.24% from the 248,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.19 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #11 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.20 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #10 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #69 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #51 ranking.

Despite the unfamiliar timeslot of 7pm ET, the key demo rating for Friday’s Rampage was actually up from last week, while the total viewers were down. The audience was the third-lowest in Rampage history, which was expected with the timeslot change. For the second week in a row, this was Rampage’s lowest total audience since the New Year’s Eve special. Friday’s viewership was down 14.20% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 5.26% from the previous week.