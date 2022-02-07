AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 2/4

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage episode drew an average of 540,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 10.14% from the previous week’s taped Beach Break episode, which drew 601,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 20% from the previous week’s Beach Break episode, which drew a 0.25 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.20 rating represents 263,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 18.57% from the 323,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.25 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.20 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #9 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #64 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #58 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the second-lowest audience of the year so far, while the key demo rating was tied with the January 14 episode for the lowest so far this year. Dynamite faced strong competition from the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on NBC, which drew a whopping 10.758 million viewers. Friday’s viewership was down 10.14% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 20% from the previous week.