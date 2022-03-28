AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 3/25

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 425,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 6.78% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 398,000 viewers for the late timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 7.69% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 182,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.64% from the 166,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.13 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #32 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #57 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #78 in viewership for the night on cable, tied with A&E’s American Justice, which also ranked #69 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.09 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #95 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest audience, lowest key demo audience and the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show for normal timeslot airings. Friday’s viewership was up 6.78% from the previous week, which aired in the 11:30pm timeslot, and the key demo rating was up 7.69% from the previous week.