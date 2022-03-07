AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 3/4

Friday’s live Revolution go-home edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 545,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 21.56% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 473,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 22.22% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.18 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.22 key demo rating represents 287,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 22.13% from the 235,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #16 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.22 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #46 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #75 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #84 ranking.

Friday’s show drew the fifth-best audience of the year for Rampage, and the third-best key demo rating of the year so far. Friday’s viewership was up 21.56% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 22.22% from the previous week.