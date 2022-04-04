AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 4/1

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 456,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.29% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 425,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 7.14% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 193,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 6.04% from the 182,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #18 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.15 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #32 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #98 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #78 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage numbers were up from the previous week, but the episode drew the third-lowest audience and the second-lowest 18-49 key demo rating in the regular timeslot. The show aired head-to-head with the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, but that only aired on Peacock and the WWE Network. Friday’s viewership was up 7.29% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was up 7.14% from the previous week.