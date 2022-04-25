AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 4/22

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 518,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.47% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 482,000 viewers in the early timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 13.63% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.19 key demo rating represents 248,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 13.88% from the 288,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.22 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #14 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.19 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #9 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #67 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #76 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the fourth-lowest audience of the year for episodes in the normal timeslot, and the key demo rating was tied with the February 11 show as the fourth-lowest of the year, for normal timeslot episodes. Compared to the last episode in the regular timeslot on April 8, Friday’s episode was down 13.7% while the key demo rating was down 24%. Friday’s viewership was up 7.47% from the previous week’s early timeslot airing, and the key demo rating was down 13.63% from the previous week’s early timeslot airing.