AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 4/29

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 464,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 10.42% from the previous week’s live episode, which drew 518,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 26.31% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.19 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.14 key demo rating represents 179,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 27.82% from the 248,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.19 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #25 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.14 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #14 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #70 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #67 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show for the normal timeslot, tied with the March 25 episode, and the second-lowest key demo rating for all timeslots. The episode also drew the fourth-lowest audience in the history of the show so far, for all timeslots. The episode had competition from the NBA Playoffs and the NBA Draft. Friday’s viewership was down 10.42% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 26.31% from the previous week.