AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 5/13

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 340,000 viewers on TNT in the early 5:30pm ET timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 16.44% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 292,000 viewers and also aired in the 5:30pm timeslot.

Rampage drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 9.09% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.11 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 9.79% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #30 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #49 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #87 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #100 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the second-lowest audience and key demo rating in the history of the show, but like last week, this was also the earliest timeslot so far. This week’s episode had competition from the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Friday’s viewership was up 16.44% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 9.09% from the previous week.