AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 5/6

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 292,000 viewers on TNT in the early 5:30pm ET timeslot, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 37.06% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 464,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 21.52% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 143,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 20.11% from the 179,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #49 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #25 ranking. Friday’s Rampage ranked #100 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #70 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the lowest audience and key demo rating in the history of the show, but this was also the earliest timeslot so far. The next-lowest numbers were when Rampage was also preempted on March 18 with the 11:45pm star time, which drew 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating. This week’s episode had competition from the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs. Friday’s viewership was down 37.06% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 21.52% from the previous week.