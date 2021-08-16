AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 8/13

The premiere of AEW Rampage on TNT drew 740,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Rampage premiere drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which represents 396,000 viewers in the demo.

Rampage aired this past Friday night at 10PM EST on TNT. The opening match featured Christian winning the Impact World Championship from Kenny Omega, then Miro retained the TNT Championship over Fuego Del Sol and in the main event Britt Baker retained the AEW Women’s Championship by beating Red Velvet.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest.