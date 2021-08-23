AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 8/20

Friday’s live AEW Rampage episode drew 1.129 million viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 52.57% from last week’s Rampage premiere, which drew 740,000 viewers.

Friday’s Rampage episode drew a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 76.6% from last week’s premiere episode, which drew a 0.30 rating in the key demo. The 0.53 key demo rating represents 692,000 18-49 viewers. This is up 74.75% from the 396,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.30 key demo rating drew for the premiere.

The 0.53 key demo rating for the second Rampage episode is higher than all AEW Dynamite episodes except for the debut in October 2019.