AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 8/27

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage episode drew 722,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 36.04% from last week’s Rampage episode, which drew 1.129 million viewers for CM Punk’s debut.

Friday’s taped Rampage episode drew a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 35.84% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.53 rating in the key demo. The 0.34 key demo rating represents 434,000 18-49 viewers. This is down 37.28% from the 692,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.53 key demo rating drew for the episode with Punk’s debut, according to Wrestlenomics.

Rampage ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.34 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #2 ranking. Rampage ranked #56 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #20 ranking.

This week’s taped Rampage viewership was way down from last week’s show with Punk’s debut, but it was comparable with the premiere episode. Rampage viewership was down 36.04%, while the key demo rating was down 35.85%.