AEW Rampage Ratings Report For 9/17

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew 642,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.17% from last week’s taped Rampage episode, which drew 670,000 viewers for the post-All Out show.

Friday’s taped Rampage episode drew a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 3.70% from last week’s taped episode, which drew a 0.27 rating in the key demo. The 0.28 key demo rating represents 367,000 18-49 viewers. This is up 5.76% from the 347,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.27 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Rampage ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.28 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #3 ranking. Rampage ranked #53 in viewership for the night on cable, tying with CNN’s Lead With Jake Tapper. This is down from last week’s #47 ranking.